Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga speaks on frustration rumors with Steve Kerr, after player-coach meeting.

There's been a dark cloud over the Golden State Warriors through the past week. Head coach Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga have been rumored to have communication issues, with Kuminga being “unhappy” in Golden State. Despite these rumors, Kuminga spoke on his content with the Warriors after a player-coach meeting with Kerr.

“I love it here,” Kuminga said, per Callie Lawson-Freeman at Yahoo Sports. “I feel like when you look at all the ups and downs, that will confuse a lot of people. But I know Steve [Kerr] believes in me. I know he trusts me at this point. It was just more about communication and better understanding. It wasn't no beef. None of that. Scratch whatever happens. It's the past. Move on with better understanding and hoping we all can work with each other and help this team and leave everything in the past.”

It's been a problem in sports for players to either request to be traded or in college, enter the transfer portal. This comes from short fuses and outside noise that gets to the player's emotions. But, the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Kerr likely spoke with Kuminga on that scenario, with both working toward a better role for Kuminga on the team.

The Warriors have dealt with struggles this season, holding a 17-18 record at No. 10 in the Western Conference. Kuminga needs to be a part of the lineup, knowing the versatility he brings is vital. While the Warriors haven't seen too much success in their recent draft picks, Kuminga can change that perspective if Kerr finds the right fit for him.