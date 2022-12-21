By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors have been badly bitten by the injury bug, and now, they are spreading it as well.

On Tuesday against the New York Knicks, the Warriors saw another injury, but not on their players bur instead on a referee. The Dubs had a part in it, though, as Jordan Poole accidentally tripped referee Scott Wall.

Early in the first quarter, Wall rolled his ankle after stepping on Poole’s foot. The NBA official was clearly in pain, with his injury similar to what NBA players often deal with, and had to leave the floor to get checked. With that, only two referees were left in the Warriors-Knicks game.

Referee Scott Wall rolled his ankle on Jordan Poole's foot and had to leave the floor. The Warriors and Knicks are now down to just two officials.pic.twitter.com/MhcLqAMaEq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 21, 2022

It’s certainly a prime example of how injuries seem to be following the Warriors.

For those not in the know, the team is already missing Stephen Curry due to a shoulder injury. The sharpshooter is expected to be out for weeks, reportedly between three to four weeks–though it’s an optimistic timeline.

Furthermore, Wiggins remains out as well as he continues to recover from his adductor injury. Tuesday’s showdown with the Knicks is already the eighth straight game he missed, last playing on December 3 against the Houston Rockets.

For what it’s worth, it remains unknown how severe Scott Wall’s injury is. While he was able to walk on his own power, he still badly he rolled his ankle. With that, it’s safe to assume he won’t be officiating any NBA game in the near future.