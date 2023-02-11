The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing.

According to the latest reports, the Warriors will have Payton undergo further testing to evaluate his condition. He is due for an X-ray on Friday evening as well to help Golden State decide on what they should do, per Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report.

Sure enough, the results of the Warriors’ medical examination on GPII will have massive implications on the deal. Payton already failed his physical, and if the Dubs confirm he’ll be unable to play for months, it’s unlikely they accept the exchange.

As reported earlier, Gary Payton II has a core muscle injury that could sideline him up to three months. The Portland Trail Blazers allegedly forced him to play through the injury by giving him Toradol shots.

The Warriors agreed to acquire Payton from the Blazers for five second-round picks. However, in order to get those assets, the Dubs traded James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons and acquired Saddiq Bey, whom they sent to the Atlanta Hawks for five second-rounders. The series of agreements then formed the complex four-team trade.

Of course the hope is Payton returns to the Warriors. Nonetheless, considering that Golden State made the deal for him to help them in their playoff bid, there’s a chance that the agreement falls apart because of the latest developpment.