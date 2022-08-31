Warriors sign former Clippers lottery pick to training camp flier

All signs still point to the tax-paying Golden State Warriors carrying 14 players on their active roster in 2022-23. With Andre Iguodala still mulling his playing future as the regular season fast approaches, general manager Bob Myers has brought in a former lottery pick to potentially fill his roster spot.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Warriors have signed free agent shooting guard Jerome Robinson—who spent last season with the the team’s G-League affiliate—to a training camp contract.

NBA news: Former LA Clippers’ lottery pick Jerome Robinson is signing a one-year deal to go to camp with the Golden State Warriors, per sources. Robinson played last season for the Santa Cruz Warriors and now will be competing for one of their remaining open roster spots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

Robinson played 22 games for Santa Cruz a year ago, averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot 44.8% from the field and 32.5% on a high volume of three-point attempts, disappointing accuracy for a player whose hopes of finding an NBA niche have always hinged on knocking down perimeter jumpers.

Robinson was the No. 13 overall pick of the 2018 draft, selected by the LA Clippers. He never found his footing in Los Angeles, beset by a streaky jumper, underwhelming athleticism and an inability to affect the game without the ball in his hands. The Clippers traded Robinson in February 2020 to the Washington Wizards, who released him following the 2020-21 season after he appeared in 38 total games.

At 6’4 with a lean frame and average length, Robinson lacks both the flammable shooting stroke and defensive versatility Golden State seeks from their off guards. The Warriors are earmarking that 14th and effectively final roster slot for Iguodala, but it would be surprising if Robinson earned it in training camp even if the 38-year-old ultimately decides his playing days are over. Other fringe veterans will surely be signed to camp deals, and there’s a chance two-way player Quinndary Weatherspoon shows out enough in preseason prep to have his contract converted.

It’ll likely take an epic training camp performance for Robinson to find a new home with the reigning champions. We’ll know soon after September 24th if he’s up to the challenge.