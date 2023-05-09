Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a brutal 104-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that puts them in a 3-1 hole in the second round NBA Playoffs series, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN ranted about the Warriors’ late-game execution on Get Up on Tuesday Morning.

“This is braindead,” Brian Windhorst said on Get Up. “I can’t believe that a team with the Warriors’ pedigree and experience level made as many mental mistakes as they did down the stretch. Klay Thompson took two horrible, horrible shots down the stretch of this game.”

Windhorst then listed the miscues from the Warriors down the stretch in the game.

“Steph Curry, right back to 2016 on Kevin Love, and I know Kevin Love is not Anthony Davis,” Windhorst said on Get Up. “One of the great regrets of Game 7 was not atta… oh look at that shot from Klay, my god what is he doing! And he does another one on the left side that Steve Kerr almost passes out. Watch Steve Kerr, watch Steve Kerr! He can’t believe it. And then, Steph, the whole was to get Anthony Davis in ISO so you can attack him the paint is open, and he lets him off the hook just like you let Kevin Love off the hook in 2016.”

Windhorst ended his rant expressing his disbelief for the Warriors losing the game.

“Is this the Golden State Warriors, the four-time champions, what are they doing?” Windhorst said on Get Up. “I mean the Lakers, and Lonnie Walker was great, but I couldn’t believe them fumbling this away.”

Due to the miscues late in the game, the Warriors will have to climb out of a 3-1 deficit to advance in the NBA Playoffs.