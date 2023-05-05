Perhaps no player in the NBA speaks more directly and aggressively to teammates and coaches than Draymond Green. Unlike some who engage in that boisterous, brash style of communication, though, the Golden State Warriors’ veteran leader can take the type of constructive criticism he so often doles out—even when it’s laced with profanity and coming from an assistant coach.

After the Warriors blew out the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Green discussed how his much-improved play on Thursday was fueled by some NSFW tough love provided by assistant Chris DeMarco.

“He said, ‘I didn’t even recognize — who were you last night? I didn’t recognize you. You f–king awful defensively last night. I’ve never seen that,” Green recalled of DeMarco while they were watching film of his lackluster Game 1, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Green didn’t disagree with DeMarco’s assessment. He’d basically said as much as on his podcast immediately after Game 2, before getting in some extra film work with DeMarco the following day. The latter’s final message to Green?

“He’s like, ‘Trust your instinct, trust your gut. You know what the f–k to do. Lock in.’ And it was enough for me to hear,” Green said.

Apparently, that was all the advice he needed to hear.

The Warriors' unsurprising commitment to spacing and small ball changed everything against the Lakers. (via @‌ArmstrongWinter)https://t.co/YceH6f6NE0 — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 5, 2023

Green keyed Golden State’s dominant Game 2 victory on both sides of the floor, serving as Anthony Davis’ primary defender and racing the ball up-court at every opportunity to get his teammates opportunities early in the shot clock, with the defense scrambling.

The results? Davis followed up his historic performance in the second-round opener by scoring 11 points on as many shots and grabbing just seven rebounds. The Warriors also tied their playoff-high with 17 fast-break points, Green handing out nine assists while leading the fast-break charge with Stephen Curry.

Don’t expect Green to need another tongue-lashing before the series resumes Saturday in Los Angeles. He and the Dubs clearly figured things out against the Lakers Thursday after a rough Game 1. Whenever that form of motivation is needed as Golden State chases a second title, though, rest assured DeMarco will be ready to give it.

“At times you get in these locker rooms and you have stars and coaches won’t always challenge. Chris DeMarco will challenge anybody, from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, myself, Steve [Kerr],” Green said. “He’ll challenge anyone. He’s not afraid to hear his voice and he’s not afraid to have tough conversations. He’s not afraid of confrontation.

“I think for us, having him here has always been a special thing, he’s a special weapon for us.”

