The Los Angeles Lakers stole Game 1 whilst on the road at Chase Center Tuesday night, but it was truly the Golden State Warriors show throughout Game 2. The club bounced back in a major way to even the series at 1-1, and head coach Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green was responsible for paving the way to victory early on.

Perhaps the biggest adjustment the Dubs needed to make heading into Thursday’s affair revolved around their defensive strategy for Anthony Davis. The big man put forth a historic performance during the series opener and, ultimately, served as the catalyst in their 117-112 triumph by registering 30 points, 23 rebounds, and 4 blocks while shooting 57.9% from the field.

However, in their follow-up bout, the Warriors opted to stick Draymond Green on the star big early on, and, during a post-game media session, Steve Kerr praised the veteran’s efforts as being a major reason for their dominating win.

“Draymond was brilliant. This is the guy who we have to have. He’s our engine and we decided to put him on [Anthony] Davis tonight from the start and I thought he got us off to a good start defensively just with his aggressiveness,” Steve Kerr said of Draymond Green’s defensive efforts in Game 2, particularly on Anthony Davis.

With Draymond Green serving as the main point of attack on Anthony Davis, the Lakers big only went on to register 11 points and 7 rebounds in nearly 33 minutes of action while finishing with a putrid plus-minus rating of -22.

On the contrary, Green had himself an impressive all-around performance for Golden State, as he logged a near triple-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists while boasting a plus-minus rating of +15.