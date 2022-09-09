There’s no doubt that Tim Hardaway stands out as one of the most celebrated players in the history of the Golden State Warriors franchise history. After all, he was part of the epic Run TMC trio that terrorized the league many years ago. Along with Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond, this trio is credited for making a significant impact on the culture of the Warriors despite the fact that they just played two seasons together on the squad.

In his mind, Hardaway believes that his Run TMC is definitely comparable to Golden State’s current Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Being the outspoken player that he was during his day, Hardaway has no doubt that he’s the Draymond of the group (via Kendra Andrews of ESPN):

“Draymond is like me,” Hardaway said. “I’m the voice. I’m the s— starter that gets us going. Chris and Mitch are like Steph and Klay. … They just go out there and don’t say nothing. Just go out there and do the job.”

Fellow Run TMC member Chris Mullin echoed Hardaway’s reference. The former five-time All-Star also heaped praise on the current Warriors Big 3, dubbing them as the GOAT of all NBA trios:

“It’s one thing to like your teammate, respect your teammate, but when you have that in place and you need your teammate, that takes it to a whole other level,” Mullin said. “Draymond needs Steph and Klay’s shooting. Steph and Klay need Draymond’s passing and defense. Steph needs Klay’s size to guard. When you put that all together, you have the best trio of all time.”

Right now, Tim Hardaway is set to be inducted into the esteemed James Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s finally going to be joining his co-Run TMC teammates Mullin and Richmond in the Hall as Hardaway sees his NBA career honored in the best way possible. It is clear that he gives a lot of credit to the Run TMC era in terms of being an integral part of his career: