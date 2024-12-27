The Golden State Warriors will be looking to end a five-game losing skid against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night as they visit their Pacific Division rivals at the brand-new Intuit Dome. However, Stephen Curry is already ruled out due to knee soreness, while Draymond Green is dealing with a back contusion. Here is everything we know about Green's injury and his playing status vs the Clippers.

Draymond Green injury status vs. Clippers



Draymond was listed as questionable on Thursday and for most of Friday, but Anthony Slater of The Athletic is now reporting that Green has been downgraded to doubtful. It looks very unlikely we will see the forward on the floor for this one.

Green has played in 26 games in 2024-25 (24 starts), averaging 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per night. He's only scored seven points across his last two appearances. But, he did have four blocks in a Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Back injuries can be tricky and the Warriors cannot afford to lose Draymond for any prolonged period. They will be cautious here. If he doesn't suit up, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, and Kyle Anderson should see more minutes in the Golden State frontcourt.

The Warriors are struggling lately. They've lost two in a row and seven of their last 10 games. Steve Kerr's squad is now 10th in the Western Conference with a 15-14 record.

The Dubs' last meeting with the Clippers ended in a 102-99 defeat. Draymond finished with nine points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. If Steph and Green both don't play, this will be a tough one for them to win.

So when it comes to the question is Draymond Green playing vs Clippers, it is looking quite unlikely at this point, with tip-off less than seven hours away.