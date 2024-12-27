ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Warriors are struggling entering this matchup, while the Clippers are playing well. This is a big rivalry entering this matchup on the West Coast. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Warriors look different without Klay Thompson. Steph Curry is still great, and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are decent backup options. This team opened the year playing well but has struggled recently. This will be an interesting matchup against the Clippers because Golden State has struggled entering this matchup compared to how the Clippers have looked recently.

The Clippers have found their stride recently. They have a lot of talent on their team and one of the best coaches in the NBA, but they have to put it all together, and they still haven't. Kawhi Leonard is out due to an injury, but James Harden is still great, and Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell have stepped up massively to open the year. This is a great matchup for them, even without Kawhi Leonard available.

Here are the Warriors-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Clippers Odds

Golden State Warriors: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +160

Los Angeles Clippers: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 212.5 (-108)

Under: 212.5 (-112)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Clippers

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: NBA TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' offense has taken a step back this year. They are 14th in scoring at 112.8 points per game, 24th in field goal percentage at 45%, and 12th in three-point percentage at 37.2%. Five different Warriors are averaging double digits, with Stephen Curry leading at 22.5 points per game. Curry also leads in assists at 6.5 per game this year. Curry is the engine for this team on offense and makes them go, but Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins are also key for them and what they can do on this side of the ball this season from a scoring standout and how well they can space their offense. They have a difficult matchup against the Clippers and their defense with how well they have played on that side of the court. Curry will get his, but the Clippers should be able to slow down this offense.

The Warriors' defense has played well this year. They are 11th in points allowed at 111 points per game, fourth in field goal percentage defense at 44.9% from the field, and seventh in three-point percentage at 34.9% from behind the arc. Kevon Looney leads the way down low in rebounds at seven per game. Next, Draymond Green is the best shot blocker, averaging 1.1 per game, and is the only Warrior averaging at least one block per game. Finally, three players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Curry and De'Anthony Melton tied for the team lead at 1.2 per game. This defense has the pieces to slow down this Clippers offense because they have had to shuffle their lineup all over the place due to injuries.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers have been inconsistent this year on offense. They are 22nd in scoring at 109.6 points per game, 13th in field goal percentage at 46.6%, and ninth in three-point percentage at 37.3%. Five Clippers are averaging over double digits. James Harden has been the best all-around player on the team, but Norman Powell is leading the team in scoring at 24.1 points per game. Harden is then just behind with 22 points per game. Harden also leads the way in assists at 8.1 per game. Harden is the engine that makes this offense go, especially with Kawhi Leonard injured and has no timetable to return. The Clippers have a lot of potential this season but have struggled to find consistency on offense. The Warriors have the talent and physicality to play well against this offense, especially with Leonard out.

The Clipper's defense has been great this season. They are fifth in scoring defense at 107.6 points per game, 10th in field goal defense at 45.9%, and fourth in three-point defense at 34.3%. Ivica Zubac is key down low, leading the way in rebounding at 12.6 per game. Next, two players average one block per game, with Mo Bamba leading by 1.2 per game. Finally, seven players are averaging over one steal per game, with Kris Dunn also leading the way with 1.8 per game. This defense has been great this year, but they get a difficult matchup against the Warriors and Stephen Curry. The Clippers should slow down the Warriors in this game.

Final Warriors-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a rock fight. The Warriors should win this matchup. They are healthy, but the Clippers are not. The Clippers have a lot of depth and are playing well, but I trust the Warriors more in this spot. The Warriors win and cover this game on the road against the Clippers.

Final Warriors-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +4.5 (-112)