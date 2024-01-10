When is Draymond Green going to be back on the court?

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green returned to practice on Tuesday following the NBA's decision to lift his indefinite suspension. Green, who has missed the last 13 games while suspended, has definitely impacted the Warriors' chances of finding success. Now 17-19 on the season, Golden State continues to be in danger of missing the playoffs now that they are outside of the play-in tournament region of the Western Conference standings. Back with the team and wanting to get back on the court, everyone keeps asking the question of: Is Draymond Green playing on Wednesday night vs. the New Orleans Pelicans?

Draymond Green status vs. Pelicans

The Warriors have made it clear that Draymond Green won't be allowed to play in games until he has been cleared by Rick Celebrini, who is the team's Director of Sports Medicine and Performance. As a result, Green will not be playing in Wednesday night's game against the Pelicans as he continues to work his way back from suspension.

On Tuesday after returning to the team's practice facility, Green spoke with reporters about his time away from the Warriors, citing that his actions have really put the team in a bad spot.

“I've cost my team enough. I've cost this organization enough. So, it's not a time for me to just come back and be like, ‘Alright, I am going to take my time to get back when I can.' It's like, no, you caused this yourself,” Green said. “If it was up to me, I would love to come back and play right now. Reality is, it's probably not the best thing for me or the best thing for my organization's standpoint in what that looks like moving forward with the risk of injury and all of those things.”

Green went on to explain that he needs to cut out all the “antics” from his game that led to his recent suspension. While he did say that he is not going to change how he plays the game, the eight-time All-Defensive star pointed out that he is “very confident” that he can remove the extra curricular stuff from his game.

With Green set to miss his 14th straight game, the Warriors will once again turn to Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga to do a lot of the heavy lifting at the forward positions. Kevon Looney, Dario Saric, and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis will continue to split time at the center position.

As for when Green could return to the court for the Warriors, the team has not presented a firm target date. Following Wednesday night's home game, the Warriors will hit the road for four straight games, a stretch that Draymond will likely return during.