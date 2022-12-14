By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry banged his knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo on a drive during the team’s loss on Tuesday. With the Warriors set to play a back-to-back against a young yet competitive Indiana Pacers squad, all Golden State fans are dying to know: Is Stephen Curry playing tonight versus the Pacers?

Is Warriors’ Stephen Curry playing vs. Pacers

The Warriors have listed Curry as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup in Indiana with right ankle soreness, per a tweet from Anthony Slater, a Golden State beat writer for The Athletic. Additionally, Draymond Green is probable to play, while Klay Thompson is out and sitting the second night of the back-to-back to get some rest.

Curry, 34, is in his 14th year in the NBA, all with the Warriors. He’s averaging 29.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 25 appearances this season.

Curry is scoring the ball incredibly efficiently thus far, as he’s approaching 50/40/90 shooting splits. He’s converting 49.7% of his field goal attempts, 43.2% of his threes, and 91.1% of his free throws. Curry has put together just one 50-/40/90 season in his career, and it was back during the 2015-16 campaign when he unanimously won the league’s MVP award.

Considering the Warriors own one of the worst road records in basketball at 2-12, it’s hard to imagine that they’ll be able to pull out a win if Curry isn’t playing. The best shooter to ever step foot on a basketball court, Curry is the straw that stirs the Warriors’ offense. Golden State goes from a historically lethal offense to just a solid one without him.