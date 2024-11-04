There was plenty of concern on the injury front surrounding Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after he twisted his ankle twice in the span of minutes back on October 27 in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry has missed the Warriors' past three games, although Golden State has managed to hold the fort in his absence, winning all three games against teams with playoff ambitions in the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

The good news is that Curry has been progressing well in his recovery, and he could be on track to make his return as soon as Monday night, when the Warriors visit the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital. Fans will be raring to know if Curry will be making his return from injury later tonight.

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Wizards

At present, there remains some uncertainty surrounding Stephen Curry's playing status for the Warriors' Monday night clash against the Wizards as the team currently has him listed as questionable on the official injury report submitted to the NBA.

Curry has been trending the right direction; although he was ruled out in advance of the Warriors' Saturday night contest against the Rockets, this potential return against the Wizards has been hinted at by the team, and against one of the teams that are expected to be among the worst in the association, perhaps the Dubs could ease their main man back into the fray.

There, of course, is a chance that the Warriors end up erring on the side of caution entirely due to a matchup against a likely bottom-dweller in the Wizards. The Dubs have leaned on their incredible three-point shooting courtesy of Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters III, and Moses Moody, just to name a few, to go 3-0 thus far amid Curry's absence, and it's not like they have to rush him back from injury just to gain an advantage over the Wizards.

It will be interesting to see how Steve Kerr shifts the Warriors' rotation should Curry return later tonight. They opted to bring Jonathan Kuminga off the bench with Curry out injured to maintain quality spacing in the starting lineup, but if Curry were to return, the Dubs could go back to their starting five to begin the year, with Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins on the wings and Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis anchoring the frontcourt.

This would mean that Brandin Podziemski and Moody will be heading back to a bench role, although given how well they have played, they should firmly remain in the rotation regardless.

Curry hasn't had the best of performances to begin the season. He is currently averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 42/41/100 splits — numbers that should go up the more time he has to get into a rhythm.

With all that said, the answer to the question of whether or not Curry will be suiting up against the Wizards, for the moment, is maybe. We should get a better idea of his playing status the closer we get to the game's 7:15 PM E.T. tip-off.