Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been making good progress and has been cleared to return to segments of practice on Friday evening in Houston, the team released.

After missing the last two games with a left peroneal strain, Curry has joined the Warriors for their five-game road trip and is expected to return in a matter of days, assuming he does not suffer any setbacks. Curry will not play on Saturday against the Houston Rockets, but he could possibly return on Monday when the team hits the road to take on the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors say Curry will be reevaluated again on Sunday before his status for the upcoming week is determined.

While he has missed the team's last two games against the New Orleans Pelicans, both of which Golden State won by double digits, there was not a whole lot of concern surrounding Curry's latest ankle injury. When the injury first occurred, Curry downplayed the severity of it, as did head coach Steve Kerr, who called this ankle sprain “mild” and “moderate” in his postgame remarks on Oct. 27.

Without Curry on the floor, the Warriors fared just fine against the Pelicans, outscoring their opponent by 33 points combined over the last two games. Golden State currently ranks fourth in offensive rating, second in defensive rating, and first in net rating through five games this season.

Curry has not been the only Warriors player sidelined with an injury over the team's last couple of games. Andrew Wiggins has been dealing with a back issue, as has De'Anthony Melton. The team also gave an update on Melton's status Friday evening, stating that the combo guard will not be playing on Saturday and will have his strained lower back reevaluated again in one week. Wiggins is expected to be off the injury report by the time the Warriors play the Rockets on Saturday, as he is currently listed as probable after missing the miniseries against New Orleans.

There is significant momentum trending towards Curry being ready to play for the Warriors during their five-game road trip. Once he is reevaluated again on Sunday, the team will determine whether or not he will return after a three-game absence to play the Wizards.

Further updates on Curry's status will be provided at the end of the weekend.