The Golden State Warriors logged another win on Thursday, taking down the Miami Heat, 123-110, behind the heroics of the Dubs’ superstar duo in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Thompson has been struggling a bit of late, and he was recently ejected for the first time in his career after a verbal tussle with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. For his part, Steph was just happy to help get his partner-in-crime back into it (h/t NBA TV on Twitter):

“This how we’ve done it since we’ve been playing together. We find that balance,” Curry said about getting Thompson more involved on Thursday night. “… For Klay, it’s big picture mode. Just trying to get him ready for hopefully another long run into the playoffs. Good to see him get the crowd into it.”

Steph went full god-mode in this one, scoring 33 points on seven triples. He also flirted with a triple-double with seven rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes of play. Down the stretch, though, Curry made sure to get Thompson into the fold. Klay had one of his better nights in this one, going for 19 points on five three-pointers.

That’s now three wins in the their first five games of the season for the Warriors, who have a five-game road trip coming up. It’s always great to get a win right before an extended road run, and Steph and Co. did just that against Miami on Thursday.

The Dubs get the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons in back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday before heading to Miami on Tuesday. They close out their road trip with another back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday against the Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans, respectively.