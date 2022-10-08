Jake Paul’s eyes must have lit up the moment he saw the now-viral video of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching his own teammate Jordan Poole. Paul saw this unfortunate incident as a very promising business opportunity. So much so, that he offered $10 million to Green to feature in his next boxing promotion.

As it turns out, however, Paul might be interested in actually getting in the ring with Green. According to the YouTube sensation, however, he firmly believes that Draymond would not stand a chance against him:

“To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round,” Paul said in his tweet.

To be fair to Jake Paul, he has been quite impressive in what has been a brief boxing career. He’s now 5-0 with four knockouts. Regardless of what you may want to say about his previous opponents, it’s hard to deny that this dude actually has some boxing skills.

The same cannot be said about Draymond Green, though. The former Defensive Player of the Year sucker punched Poole during a heated moment at practice, which has now been heavily criticized by folks in and around the NBA.

If these two were to get in the ring for a boxing match, however, it would be Green who would have a significant size advantage. The Warriors vet is listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. On the other hand, Paul is 6-foot-1 and is around 190 pounds. Nevertheless, it’s Paul who’s the professional fighter between the pair.

Whatever the case may be, a lot of people would pay good money to see this fight. I would.