Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul

A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward.

Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want?”

Jake Paul may be a controversial online presence. But the former Vine star turned boxer is also a business man and thinks Draymond Green would bring in money in the ring.

The Warriors are now focused on looking to clean the mess up. Green will face punishment and then look to move past this incident. Golden State understands how crucial both Green and Jordan Poole will be to their success during the 2022-2023 season. Both players were important factors during their 2021-2022 NBA Finals run alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry shut down rumors that Poole’s attitude led to Draymond Green’s outburst.

“It’s absolute b.s.,” Curry said. “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.”

Curry is confident that Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch won’t “derail” the Warriors season. Golden State is hoping to put this story in the past as soon as possible. Fresh off of an NBA Finals victory, the team wants to recapture a positive mindset heading into the 2022-2023 campaign.