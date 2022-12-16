By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors could use all the help they can get right about now. This is after Stephen Curry suffered a scary-looking injury against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Dubs talisman is now expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, and the Warriors will need the rest of the squad to step up in Steph’s stead.

Curry’s injury has unsurprisingly sent shockwaves within the entire organization. This has resulted in the front office deciding to bring back James Wiseman from the NBA G League. The Dubs announced on Thursday that the 2020 No. 2 overall pick will be re-joining the squad after a highly-successful spell with the Santa Cruz Warriors:

Warriors Recall Rollins & Wiseman From Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/TylMenU9qJ — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 15, 2022

Are you 1000% an NBA fan? 🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter: Your clutchest email address 🏀 Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

Along with Wiseman, Golden State has also decided to call up rookie point guard Ryan Rollins, who was the Warriors’ second-round pick from this summer’s draft. The Dubs need as many warm bodies as they can get — especially in the backcourt — and it’s no surprise that they’ve added some reinforcements from the G League.

As the above tweet states, Wiseman went on quite a tear during his stint with Santa Cruz. The highly-touted center averaged 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.4 in 10 starts in the G League. He obviously won’t be this good with the Warriors, but he should be able to provide some quality minutes off the bench when called upon. Hopefully, he’s picked up a thing or two in his G League stint and is able to carry it over to the NBA.