Even though it took far longer than most expected it would, Jimmy Butler was indeed moved at the NBA Trade Deadline, departing the Atlantic Coast for the Pacific Coast, leaving behind ‘Heat Culture' for arguably the greatest culture-setter in the history of the NBA, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Butler and Curry have only been teammates for one game, but already, it looks like this duo is one bound to revitalize the Bay Area.

On Saturday night against Jimmy Butler's first former team, the Chicago Bulls, Curry and Butler combined for 59 points on 17-for-31 shooting in a 132-111 win in the Windy City, propelling the Warriors back to .500 and into a 9th-place tie in the Western Conference with both the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. Butler scored 25 of those 59 points, chipping in 2 rebounds and 4 assists in 29 minutes of action.

After the game, Curry took the podium and talked about the upcoming partnership with Butler, noting that Jimmy Buckets is, “exact opposite player” as he is.

“I took 16 3s and he shot one. He got to the free throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun,” Curry said after the game, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The good news for Dub Nation is that Butler feels the same way.

Butler does provide the Warriors with a dynamic that they haven't had since Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn following the 2019 season. He's a reliable one-on-one scorer, an offense all by himself, who could work independently of Curry or alongside him. That's not who Draymond Green is. That's not who Klay Thompson was. That's not who they hoped Andrew Wiggins or Jonathan Kuminga could be. And that's why ultimately, despite their current standing in the West, this deal does make the Warriors a hell of a lot more interesting down the stretch of this season.