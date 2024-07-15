The Golden State Warriors championship core was disassembled this offseason when Klay Thompson chose to sign with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. The departure may not have been that surprising considering the fact that Thompson and the Warriors had failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. But there was at least one player on the Warriors roster who was caught off guard by Klay Thompson's departure and that was Jonathan Kuminga.

Klay Thompson had taken on a bit of a mentor role to Jonathan Kuminga when he joined the Warriors and during an appearance with ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, Kuminga admitted that he was a little shocked by departure as per Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Arena.

“I was a little shocked. Klay is somebody that took me under his wing when I first got drafted,” Kuminga said. “He was one of my role models when I was out there. He always told me how the league functioned and things like that. And obviously, we all know in the league, the next day you can wake up and happen to be somewhere else. Things just move faster.

“I'm happy for him at the end of the day. Every decision he makes, he makes for his own good and for his future. I still talk to him, ask him questions about how things work and stuff like that. But it is what it is.”

Jonathan Kuminga headed for increased role with Warriors



Although they play different positions, the free agent departure of Klay Thompson should open the door for a bigger role for Jonathan Kuminga. The former No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga is coming off a breakout season for the Warriors.

Kuminga has gradually seen his minutes increase each season he's been in the NBA, but his role was cut dramatically during the team's 2022 and 2023 playoff runs. But last season, Kuminga split time between the starting lineup and coming off the bench while putting up career numbers.

Kuminga papered in 74 games for the Warriors, including 46 starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 52.9 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kuminga figures to come off the bench for the Warriors next season and could be in contention for the Sixth Man of the Year Award. This upcoming year will be a crucial one for Kuminga and being able to firmly establish himself as a core piece of the team's future.

Last season, the Warriors failed to make the playoffs after losing in the opening round of the play-in against the Sacramento Kings.