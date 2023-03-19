A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There weren’t too many things to be happy about in the Golden State Warriors‘ 133-119 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Apart from the fact that this was the Dubs’ 10th straight road loss, this was also Memphis’ second consecutive victory over the defending champs.

In spite of another devastating loss for the Warriors, though, head coach Steve Kerr still had some praise for his team — or at least for one particular player. After the game, the four-time NBA champion coach had nothing but good things to say about Jonathan Kuminga and his career night against Memphis:

“JK was great,” Kerr said, via Warriors beat reporter Jack Winter of ClutchPoints. “He played both ends, knocked down his threes, rebounded well—that was the biggest thing. That’s the thing that we’re looking for all the time. He had eight rebounds tonight, three offensive. If he adds that to his game consistently it’ll change everything for him. So we’re gonna stay on him about that. He’s a young guy, so he’s learning so much every single and he’s making strides. Very happy with his development.”

Kuminga, who came into this game nursing a sore right ankle, looked great all night long against a Ja Morant-less Grizzlies side. The second-year Warriors forward finished with a team-high 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, a steal, a block, and just one turnover in 30 minutes off the bench. Kuminga also went 4-of-7 from distance, but in the end, his heroics were far from enough to help the Dubs.

The Warriors will now be hoping that Jonathan Kuminga is able to keep his foot on the gas ahead of their matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday. That’s going to be another road game for the struggling Dubs, and they are staring at a possible 11th straight away loss if they don’t get their act together against the 18-52 Rockets.