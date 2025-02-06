When the Golden State Warriors made their trade splash on Wednesday, some thought it would've been Jonathan Kuminga and Kevin Durant. The latter deal makes sense, considering that his name was thrown around. However, once the Durant discussions were dead, the Warriors turned their attention to Jimmy Butler.

Even though they traded for Butler, it left Kuminga as the odd man out. Following Butler signing a 2-year, $112 million extension, that's the money that Kuminga was looking for. Still, it didn't prevent Brian Windhorst from giving this take about the young Warriors forward. He elaborated more on The Hoop Collective Podcast.

“Look, I’ll just say it: I think Kuminga would’ve gone to Phoenix for (Kevin) Durant,” Windhorst said. “I mean, I don’t know for sure. Someone can deny it and put me on blast if they want, but that was certainly what was in the air. I’ll just put it this way: I think Kuminga and his camp thought for a minute that they might be getting traded to Phoenix.”

Kuminga is still only 22 years old and dealing with an injury. Despite battling an ankle injury, he's averaging a career-high 16.8 points and 5 rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Warriors looks murky

After the two couldn't agree on a long-term contract, the Warriors gave Butler extra security and signed him to that 2-year extension. With Kuminga set to be a restricted free agent, many teams will offer him a good amount of money. Also, the Warriors' salaries will be mostly tied up with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Butler. It might leave Kuminga as the odd man out.

Still, Golden State will have some competition this offseason for Kuminga. Even though he is a restricted free agent, teams can offer whatever salary they want. For example, if a team like the Brooklyn Nets, who should have a lot of cap room available could give Kuminga as big of a contract as they can, would the Warriors want to match that?

Again, their salaries are all tied to Curry, Butler, and Green. Plus, with Durant's salary coming off the books, if the Suns don't extend him, they could get their guy. Kuminga is only 22 and Devin Booker is only 28. There's plenty of time to keep building around.

Who knows? This could intrigue Kuminga to want to sign with the Suns this offseason. However, Phoenix is in a pickle with its salary cap. Once again, with Durant's salary to come off the books, a Kuminga and Suns union could unfold.