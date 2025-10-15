Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's future with the team has been a topic of discussion in NBA circles as he enters the final year of his contract, with no talks of an upcoming extension. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. says that decision is entirely up to Kerr, as the veteran coach will take things one year at a time before committing to a new deal.

This recent revelation strikes some as odd, potentially hinting that Kerr could be open to coaching a new team in the near future, as ESPN's Anthony Slater noted, per The Hoop Collective.

“For him to not only say, I wasn’t surprised he said, “I’m not concerned and I’m not going to like let it become a storyline.” But the fact that he said, “I’m not even going to seek one and we’re going to wait and see until next summer,” that raised the eyebrow a little bit, especially because we all know Steph has two more years on his deal,” Slater said. “Jimmy Butler has two more years on his deal. Draymond Green has one and one.

“He has a player option, but basically two more years on his deal. And the presumption was he would want it lined up with that.”

Is Steve Kerr planning his Warriors exit in 2026?

As Warriors head coach Steve Kerr continues his last-minute lineup tweaks ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, he's got a talented top-heavy rotation to play with. Kerr guiding Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, all of whom are under contract through 2027 — the two-year window that includes Al Horford, whom the Warriors recently signed for two seasons — was expected to be the plan.

Still, Kerr hasn't made any short-term commitment beyond this upcoming season.

“He clarified with me that he will not leave the Warriors for another NBA job. He’s not leaving it open-ended because ooh, the Spurs are appealing to him,” Slater said. “It’s going to either be they get to the end of the season and maybe it’s like step away from the game, or what I think is more likely, and he’s kind of hinting, it’s he still thinks he’ll very likely be the coach of the Warriors beyond this season. But it just has to go right, and it has to feel right after the season.”

Kerr and the Warriors will host the Clippers in their preseason finale on Friday.