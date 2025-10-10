Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. addressed head coach Steve Kerr's future. Ahead of the upcoming season, Kerr discussed the 2025-26 Warriors' starting lineup. It'll be his first full season coaching Jimmy Butler and former Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford, who agreed to a two-year deal before training camp. However, how long will Steve remain the head coach?

Dunleavy Jr. discussed coach Kerr's future with the Warriors, per 95.7 The Game.

“Technically, it is. I wouldn't really classify it as that. This isn't like a regular situation with a head coach who's in the last year of his deal, and it's maybe a lame-duck situation,” Dunleavy Jr. said. “We know what it is with Steve. He's been here a long time. He's been an amazing part of this franchise, and as far as I’m concerned, he can stay as long as he wants.

“We're going to give him the grace of the season to get through it or to go through some of it to just kind of feel and see where he's at mentally, physically.”

While Dunleavy Jr. knows there's a chance that Kerr's tenure will outlast Curry's career, he can't fathom seeing another coach leading the future Hall of Fame guard.

“It's hard to see Steve moving on or to see Steph finishing his career without Steve on the sideline. I think it'll all work out. We're gonna go on Steve's terms, and right now, he just kind of wants to take it and see how the season goes — no problem on our end.

Article Continues Below

Steve Kerr downplays ‘Last Dance' season for 2025-26 Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn't want to call it quits. He's taking it year by year, but appreciates Warriors' GM Mike Dunleavy Jr's continuous support, he said, per NBC Sports Bay Area's TK Show.

“I think Mike respects the fact that I'm just at the point in my career, and we are at the point organizationally, where I just want to make sure everything is feels right,” Kerr said. “And for them, too.”

Kerr is entering the final season of his contract.