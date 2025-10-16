As long as Stephen Curry is around, the Golden State Warriors will always be a contender.

Such is the case in the upcoming campaign, as Curry has recovered from a hamstring injury that derailed their run in the playoffs last season. The two-time MVP is hungry to bounce back and lead the Warriors to a deeper run.

The air is charged with optimism in Golden State these days, especially now that the much-publicized drama surrounding Jonathan Kuminga has been put to bed. The team is also relatively healthy, with Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green ready to battle.

Fans of the Warriors have gotten used to the winning culture, and they expect nothing less in the upcoming season. For general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., while success can be measured in various forms, there's one clear barometer in Golden State.

“Success here by the standards that have been set is probably winning your last game. We know what that means. Beyond that, we can have a successful, rewarding season in a bunch of different ways. But you're judged by banners here,” said Dunleavy in a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Tristi Rodriguez.

The Warriors have one of the oldest rosters in the NBA. But while that could be viewed as a disadvantage, especially in a league that gets exponentially faster, they're banking on their wealth of experience.

Dunleavy, who played for the Warriors from 2002 to 2007, added that they have put themselves in a position to contend, although he admitted that there are external factors in play.

“This year, we feel like we have a team that can (win a championship). We want to be in the mix. I think we've given ourselves a chance in that regard. You need health, you need some good fortune, you need some of those things to go your way for sure,” said Dunleavy.

The Warriors will kick off their new campaign against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.