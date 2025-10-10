As the NBA begins, there is no denying that Stephen Curry remains one of the top players in the game. Even as the Golden State Warriors comprise an aging roster, they are still a top-contending team. One of the young guns who recognizes this is GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.

On Friday, Dunleavy made the declaration that, despite Curry being 37, he isn't going away by any means, according to 95.7 The Game.

“What's to say [Stephen Curry] is going to slow down?” Dunleavy asked. “People have been predicting a fall-off in the last three or four seasons, and he hasn't done that. We're expecting more of the same. We don't take it for granted, but the way this guy takes care of himself…”

“We think he's got at least another year, two, three, whatever it may be, in him. Certainly this year, though.” Without a doubt, Curry is still one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Last year, he averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Golden State Warriors made it to the Western Conference semifinals before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Nevertheless, Curry is determined to stay in the game, as evidenced by his summer workout videos.

Stephen Curry is the Warrior of Warriors

Throughout its franchise history, the Warriors have produced some legends of the game. Among those are Spencer Haywood, Rick Barry, Chris Mullen, Nate Thurmond, and others.

It was Curry who put the Warriors back on the map from the time he entered the league in 2009. In an era where it was all about explosive dunks, Curry repopularized the most basic fundamental of basketball: shooting the ball. He has done so with both simplicity and astonishment, especially at the three-point line.

The result is four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022). Plus, two scoring titles and the 2016 NBA MVP Award.