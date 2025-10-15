The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers in the preseason, and Jonathan Kuminga was inserted into the starting lineup. Unfortunately, he didn't get to finish the game, as he was ejected after making comfronting the ref and clapping in his face.

Kuminga drove down the lane, and there was contact made, but the referees didn't blow the whistle, which led him to have that moment with the ref. After the game, Kuminga spoke about what made him upset.

“Jonathan Kuminga told me the aspect of the no-call that set him off (and led to his first career ejection) was the trip/clip of his right ankle from behind. Same ankle he badly injured last season. Gave him a concerning flashback. Was hurting a bit postgame but said he's fine,” ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jonathan Kuminga told me the aspect of the no-call that set him off (and led to his first career ejection) was the trip/clip of his right ankle from behind. Same ankle he badly injured last season. Gave him a concerning flashback. Was hurting a bit postgame but said he's fine. pic.twitter.com/uLqjqGRlI3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2025

Article Continues Below

Kuminga missed an extended period of time last season because of his injury, and it threw off his rhythm coming back. He knows that if the team wants to succeed this season, he's going to have to stay healthy, and getting injured in the preseason is not good.

Head coach Steve Kerr also spoke about the ejection after the game, and it looks like he didn't have a problem with it.

“I don't mind the ejection at all,” Kerr said. “I kind of liked it, actually.”

Throughout the preseason, Kerr has been finding lineups that will work with Kuminga in them. He has a skill set that the Warriors need with his athleticism and rebounding, but he also needs to be put around shooters, since that's an area in his game that needs improvement. After not seeing the floor much late last season, the hope is that Kuminga can find a role on the team and be someone who can give them energy off the bench.