The Golden State Warriors have to always keep the big picture in mind when they take the court. Their age and frequent injury concerns force them to go into preservation mode far more often than they prefer, but that might be what it takes for them to stay relevant in the Western Conference. The Dubs will be without a few of their core players for Sunday's preseason matchup. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford and Moses Moody are all out versus the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Curry is banged up, per {head coach Steve Kerr}, but plan is to play Tuesday in Portland,” Slater posted on X. Additionally, Moody has a calf issue that the team believes is minor. He will get an MRI on Saturday.

It is always nice to get in some reps before the new season, but at least these four inactive players were able to play together in Golden State's first two exhibition matchups. With an aging roster, which is only behind the Los Angeles Clippers for oldest average age in the NBA, the Warriors must stay as fresh as possible entering the new campaign.

A strong start is important for a veteran-heavy squad that could accrue some absences later in the season. Curry's health obviously takes precedence above all else.

Warriors believe they can cause trouble if Stephen Curry is on the floor

Article Continues Below

Before he suffered a hamstring strain versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Warriors looked like a legitimate threat to make a deep run in the playoffs. Perhaps they would have run out of gas regardless, but the greatest shooter of all-time certainly could have made some sort of a difference.

There are few gimme games to be found in the arduous West, so Golden State may not be able to survive unless Stephen Curry is in action for most of the 2025-26 season. He understands as much and is surely focused on getting himself right by opening tip-off. The four-time NBA champion and 2022 Finals MVP averaged 24.5 points while shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point land during his age-36 campaign, which suggests he has plenty left to give this sport.

Curry alone will not be enough, however. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green will have to remain available as well, and young guys like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski need to take a collective step forward. If the Warriors can perfect that formula, they should be able to endure.

But there is little room for error, or injury misfortune.