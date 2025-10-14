Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has never been one to filter his words, and his latest revelation proves it once again. Speaking with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White and journalist Jordan Schultz, Green admitted that early in his NBA career, he would sometimes “drink till 6 in the morning” before a game, and still dominate on the court.

“I’ve been out night before a game, drink till 6:00 in the morning, and have a triple-double, when I was younger in the league,” Green said. “But during the playoffs, I don’t really do much of anything.”

The 35-year-old forward, who has built his reputation on intensity, defense, and leadership, went on to explain the difference between the regular season and postseason mindset. For Green, the stakes of playoff basketball always required a different level of discipline.

Draymond Green tells #Bucs RB Rachaad White and me about the difference between partying during the regular season compared to the playoffs: “I’ve been out night before a game, drink till 6:00 in the morning and have a triple-double, when I was younger in the league. … But… pic.twitter.com/4MSbNsDPUQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 14, 2025

Article Continues Below

“When it’s the playoffs, that’s business,” he said. “You can’t be out here drinking or going out the night before games when the season is on the line. I see dudes out before playoff games, and I just think, if you can’t wait one week to drink, you’re not serious.”

Green’s comments offer a candid glimpse into how his mentality evolved over the years. Known as the emotional anchor of the Warriors’ dynasty, the four-time NBA champion has matured from his early days in the league, when his confidence and competitive fire sometimes bled into off-court habits.

Now entering his 14th NBA season, Green’s leadership continues to define Golden State’s culture. He’s seen as the pulse of a team that has won four championships since 2015, alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

While his confession about partying might raise eyebrows, it also highlights a reality many veterans acknowledge: that experience, discipline, and perspective often come with time. And for Draymond Green, the ability to lock in when it matters most has been key to his Hall of Fame-caliber career.