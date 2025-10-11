After Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody revealed playing through a torn UCL, he has suffered a calf injury ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the preseason after a 129-123 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Then, head coach Steve Kerr revealed Moody's injury.

Kerr says Moody underwent an MRI on his calf, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“Moses Moody has a calf issue, per Kerr. MRI later today. Kerr said team believes it is minor, but they want to be precautionary,” Slater reported.

Ahead of the Warriors' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Kerr says Moody will join Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Al Horford on the sidelines. Amid the Warriors' perceived two-year championship window, Moody will play a role on a team led by Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green. Fortunately for Golden State, Moses' injury is minor.

Moses Moody is a part of the Warriors' supporting cast, which includes Horford, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, and Brandin Podziemski.

Draymond Green's only focus is Warriors winning a fifth title

Warriors veteran Draymond Green has eyes on his fifth championship. Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Green believes only injuries could slow down the veteran Warriors as it looks to squeeze a fifth title in 11 tries.

The last time Draymond Green and the Warriors were in the NBA Finals was in 2022, when they defeated the Celtics to capture their fourth championship. Now, Green says the Warriors are pursuing their fifth, per NBA on ESPN.

“When I talk about [winning four rings], I am at a loss for words, because how did we end up in that position? It takes you back, and you have to snap out of it real quick because we know what it takes to get it done,” Green said. “I think if we stay healthy, I don't see any team out there that we can't beat.”

"When I talk about [winning four rings], I am at a loss for words, because how did we end up in that position?…But we know what it takes to get it done." @Money23Green tells @malika_andrews ring No. 5 is not out of reach for this Warriors team 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5sK2ysoHE1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 8, 2025

The Warriors will face the Lakers on Sunday.