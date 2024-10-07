The influence Dikembe Mutombo had on fellow Democratic of Congo native Jonathan Kuminga far transcends the NBA. As the Golden State Warriors' budding star embarks on what could be a truly transformation season, though, rest assured he's still holding some sage basketball advice from the late, great Mutombo close to his chest, too.

“The last time I saw Mutombo, he said, ‘Just keep doing, keep working. You are going to have a great future. Always remember where you come from,'” Kuminga told Marc Spears of Andscape.

That conversation took place two years ago, when Kuminga met with his mentor as the Warriors played a pair of preseason games in Japan. They'd only spoken over text in the interim, Kuminga revealing to Andscape that he didn't realize the severity of Mutombo's long, arduous bout with brain cancer before he passed away on September 30th.

Obviously, the 22-year-old has a long way to go before establishing the on or off-court legacy Mutombo did en route to Hall-of-Fame honors and serving as the NBA's Global Ambassador under President Barack Obama. As Kuminga strives to reach those heights, it's safe to say he won't forget the incredible impact Mutombo made on their native country.

“I knew about Mutombo before I knew about most popular NBA players like Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] and all those other greats. My dad used to always talk about him, and he played against him when he was growing up,” Kuminga said. “[Mutombo] made a big hospital to help a lot of people that was seeking it. Congo did not have the type of hospital that had a lot of things like MRIs. The hospital was also built in his mom’s name. It was great for him to do that.

“A lot of my people from my hometown used to go to India and South Africa to get medical support. They don’t even need to go that far anymore. They just need to go to Mutombo’s hospital. He also meant a lot to student-athletes [from the Congo]. It means everything.”

Jonathan Kuminga is following Dikembe Mutombo's lead amid crucial season with Warriors

The “great future” Mutombo predicted for Kuminga a couple years back has slowly come to fruition. He enjoyed a breakout season with the Warriors in 2023-24, posting easy career-bests across the board of 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on above-average efficiency, staking his claim as a fixture of Golden State's present and future amid the twilight of Stephen Curry's legendary career.

The major progress he made last season is hardly guaranteed to continue uninterrupted, though. There's a chance Kuminga primarily comes off the bench for the Warriors in 2024-25, potentially deflating his market value as contract extension negotiations continue until the October 21st deadline and restricted free agency looms next July. Don't forget that Kuminga is arguably Golden State's most attractive trade chip, too, the type of tantalizing player who could be the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal that would afford Curry and the Dubs the star second option they chased over the summer.

On the other hand, maybe Kuminga smooths out his jumper, tightens his handle and takes a necessary leap as an overall processor this season whether starting or otherwise, helping the Warriors overachieve in a loaded Western Conference. No one would be surprised if that proves the case. You can count on one hand the players in the league blessed with Kuminga's blend of positional size, explosive athleticism and overall dexterity. He really could emerge as the secondary star Golden State is looking once the trade deadline comes in early February.

Either way, Kuminga seems set against letting whatever happens on the floor affect his tangible impact off it. Following in Mutombo's massive footsteps, he wants to help the Congo as much as he can.

“I’m just trying to be great over here and do as much as I can,” Kuminga told Andscape. “Mutombo did as much as he could and he went back and helped. That is what it’s all about. Do as much as you can, whatever it is, as long as you’re giving back and showing the rest of the people the way that’s all that matters.

“I’ve been helping,” he continued. “Sending some stuff back. Helping people. Giving back shoes. Helping certain kids. I’m working on doing a camp when I go back at some point and helping a couple of [Congolese] students here, giving them scholarships for school and education.”