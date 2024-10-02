The Golden State Warriors have some new players on their roster, but most of the same veterans are still on the team. With the departure of Klay Thompson, head coach Steve Kerr is looking to have a new offensive identity this season. Jonathan Kuminga spoke to reporters after training camp practice and shared what Kerr's approach to the offense will look like.

“Steve was talking about how we all need to be in shape because we’re gonna be playing faster,” Kuminga said. “I’m trying to get my catch-and-shoot percentage way higher.”

Expand Tweet

The Warriors have always been known as a team to take threes, but it looks like they'll be doing it more than often and with some more pace.

Jonathan Kuminga not worried about extension with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga is due for a contract extension, but he's more worried about his growth this season than anything else. Kuminga was asked at Media Day if he thinks a contract will get done in the next month.

“Hopefully. Only God knows,” Kuminga said. “I don't know what's going to happen. It will be good, but that's not my concern. Like I said, I'm just happy to be here, happy to start a new season, fourth year, and things are going to by itself handle.

“I'd love to have it, but I'm not really concerned about it. If I get it, if I don't, it's cool. I'm still going to be me. I'll just go out there and perform. But that's not a problem.”

There's no doubt that Kuminga has steadily improved since he's been in the league, and he may be the future of the Warriors as players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are getting older. Last season, Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, and this year there's a good chance those numbers will be better.