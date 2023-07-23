The Golden State Warriors are known for their star power. However, during their dynasty, they've leaned on valuable depth players as well. That won't change during the 2023-24 season with the team adding players like Dario Saric and Cory Joseph to the roster. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently commented on Saric and Joseph's potential impact on the team.

“We needed guys like Saric and Cory Joseph who have been through the NBA rigors and understand what it means to be a leader from the middle of the roster and how important that is,” Kerr said, per Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News. “Mike (Dunleavy) really recognized that was an area we needed help, so he went out without many resources and fortified our roster and put us in position moving forward.”

Saric and Joseph's impact on the Warriors

Signing Saric gave the Warriors a reliable big man with veteran experience. Joseph will also give Golden State extra depth on the roster.

Saric, 29, played for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022-23 season. Overall, he averaged 6.4 points per game. For his career, he's averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. Golden State hasn't found stability in the post for the most part, so perhaps Saric can emerge as a key part of the roster in 2023-24.

On the other hand, Joseph, 31, is a steady guard who will serve as a backup for Stephen Curry. He may either play alongside Chris Paul or back up both CP3 and Curry, depending on if the Warriors opt to start Paul or not. Joseph played for the Detroit Pistons last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He's averaged 7.1 points and 3.0 assists per contest for his career.

Both Joseph and Saric will play important roles for Golden State as the Warriors look to win yet another championship during the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.