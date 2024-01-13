Jonathan Kuminga definitely isn't complaining.

So much for Jonathan Kuminga's stunning return to the bench re-fracturing his mended relationship with Steve Kerr.

The Golden State Warriors' third-year wing was a driving force behind his team's much-needed 140-131 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, matching his season-high with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. Kuminga's performance was especially encouraging because it came in his first game coming off the bench since December 14th, Kerr making the controversial decision to start Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney in the Windy City.

The strides Kuminga took over the past few weeks as a full-time starter wasn't the only factor potentially at risk by shifting him back to a reserve role. It wasn't even a week ago that Kuminga's camp publicly expressed its lack of “faith” in Kerr, prompting a meeting between coach and player in which they quickly found common ground.

After the game, though, Kuminga insisted he wasn't worried about whether he starts games on the court or riding the pine.

“I've been coming off the bench since I've been here, so that don't affect me at all. I stay professional,” he said. “As long as I go out there—like I always say—go out there and help my team win, just enjoying being with this group of guys every day, it don't matter if I play less minutes.”

Kuminga's playing time didn't actually change much on Friday, by the way. He notched just over 24 minutes against Chicago, only two less than he averaged while starting Golden State's previous 14 games.

Kerr's altered starting lineup paid major dividends, too. An active, energetic Wiggins finished with 17 points, five rebounds and a season-best eight assists, while Saric also helped the Dubs finally get off to a better start by scoring nine points in the first quarter. More indicative of the lineup change's team-wide impact? The Warriors racked up 39 assists en route to a 142.9 offensive rating, both high water marks in 2023-24.

Draymond Green's imminent return from suspension will undoubtedly spark more rotational tweaks. Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody getting healthy will, too, and there's almost no way Golden State stands pat at the trade deadline despite Friday night's feel-good victory. More changes are coming.

Don't worry about Kuminga, though. Despite a prevailing perception otherwise, winning is all he seems to care about by now.

“Coming off the bench was maybe a great decision from coach that I can't question now,” he said, “because whoever go out there and play and help us win, that's all that matters.”