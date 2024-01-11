The Warriors will begin their road trip more shorthanded than normal.

The Golden State Warriors hit rock bottom of a tumultuous, disappointing season on Wednesday night, suffering a 141-105 loss to the surging New Orleans Pelicans that marked their second straight blowout defeat at Chase Center. Even worse? The Dubs received boos from their typically adoring home crowd once again, just like they did during Sunday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State ended a telling seven-game homestand 2-5, reaching a new nadir before heading back on the road—one that could get even lower if the Warriors' struggles continue with Moses Moody joining Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II on the sidelines.

Moody has officially been ruled out of his team's matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Friday due to a left calf strain. He suffered the injury during extended garbage time against New Orleans, putting a major damper on an individual performance that had served as Golden State's lone bright spot.

Green won't play in the Windy City, either, listed as out on the injury report due to “return to competition reconditioning.” The four-time champion was reinstated from his indefinite suspension last Sunday, initial reporting suggested he'd need about a week of ramping up before getting back on the floor. Steve Kerr said before Wednesday's game that Green had been scrimmaging all week, only waiting for the all-clear from revered team trainer Rick Celebrini before playing for the first time since December 12th.

Expect Brandin Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins to garner additional minutes with Moody out against Chicago. Kerr could also give veteran reserve Cory Joseph more extended run, playing him in dual point guard lineups next to Stephen Curry.

The Warriors and Bulls tipoff at 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Friday from the United Center.