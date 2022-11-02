The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole has just become the youngest player ever in the history of Golden State basketball to rack up 400 career 3-pointers in the NBA.

Via Kylen Mills of the Pac-12 Network:

“Jordan Poole is the youngest player in Warriors history to make 400 threes, beating out two of the NBA’s best three-point shooters in Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.”

Jordan Poole entered the Miami game needing just one game to hit the 400 3-pointer mark, and while he hit that milestone, he went just 3-for-10 from the field and just 1-for-7 from behind the arc. He finished the game with only nine points, two assists, and two rebounds, with five turnovers. He would gladly exchange all those numbers for a win against the Heat, who prevented a three-game losing skid and at the same time avenged their 123-110 road loss to the Warriors last week.

Despite his bad shooting night, Jordan Poole still has averaged 21.0 points on 45.1 percent shooting from the floor over his last three games. He’s only sunk 32.3 percent of his 3-point attempts over the same stretch, though, so probably he’s about to break out of his slump soon.

Poole and the Warriors continue their road trip Thursday versus the Orlando Magic.