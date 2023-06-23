A new day has dawned on the Golden State Warriors. However, the arrival of point god Chris Paul also marks the end of the Jordan Poole era for the Dubs. This also means that we can all finally move on from Poole's infamous offseason incident with now ex-teammate Draymond Green.

Well, not entirely. At least not until we get one final (?) narrative surrounding the punch that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA.

Apparently, Poole has decided to cut his ties with Green — at least on Instagram:

Jordan Poole appears to have unfollowed Draymond Green on IG right after his trade to the Wizards 👀 (h/t @GoIdenState) pic.twitter.com/PVX31l2oct — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 22, 2023

For all we know, this could totally be much ado about nothing. Then again, if it's true that Poole decided to unfollow Green right after parting ways with the Warriors, then you can't really say that it was a coincidence. After all, it's not entirely clear if these two were really able to bury the hatchet since their ugly incident during the previous offseason. Whatever the case may be, what is clear is that a lot of folks are still invested in Poole's relationship with Draymond Green.

It's a bit ironic if you think about it. Last summer, the Warriors opted to give Poole a massive extension over Green. However, one year later and it's JP who's been kicked out, while Green is on the brink of signing an extension with Golden State. It likely won't be in the same territory as Poole's four-year $128 million contract, but at the end of the day, it appears that the Warriors have picked Draymond over Poole.