Kendrick Perkins has joined Draymond Green in questioning whether European players are held to the same standard as their American counterparts, making particular reference to the empty shelf in Nikola Jokic’s trophy cabinet.

Draymond Green first made the claim on his podcast, saying to Gilbert Arenas that “European players [have] not caught the same flak of [not] winning a championship as American players and I don’t understand it.”

The comment came with Nikola Jokic currently a comfortable favorite to win what would be a third consecutive MVP, and it seems Kendrick Perkins agrees. In a Twitter post, Perkins stated his belief that Green was “100% right when it comes down to European players being held to the same standard as US players…especially when your the back to back MVP!”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Neither Perkins nor Green are strangers to making controversial comments, and there will be plenty questioning the validity of these latest views. Having won the past two MVPs, Jokic is currently in the midst of arguably his best season, shooting a huge 63.3% from the field (a career best) en route to 24.6 points per game, as well as 11.3 rebounds and 10.0 assists (also a career-high), leading the Nuggets to the West’s best record.

The fact does remain, however, that he is yet to make an NBA Finals appearance, let alone win a championship. But with the Nuggets looking likely to nab the number one seed in the West, Jamal Murray healthy and both Michael Porter Jr and in particular Aaron Gordon rounding out a quality starting lineup, the 2022-23 season is looking like Jokic’s best chance yet to put these question marks to bed.