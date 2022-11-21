Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Splash Brothers were in vintage form Sunday against the Houston Rockets to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-120 road win. Klay Thompson exploded for 41 points with 10 3-pointers on 14 attempts, while Stephen Curry went off for 33 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field, including seven threes on 14 attempts from behind the arc. There’s a reason why the duo will go down as the best shooting tandem in the history of the NBA and that Curry is regarded as the greatest shooter who ever played.

But just in case anyone needed any reminder of how good Curry is, Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. said after the Warriors defeated his team that Curry’s shots always look like they’re headed straight to the bottom of the net.

"Honestly, every time he shoots I think it's going in" Kevin Porter Jr. on Stephen Curry's' shooting. pic.twitter.com/UwX7t5aJMA — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2022

So far this season, Curry is once again leading the Warriors in scoring with 32.3 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting from the floor. He is posting an absurd 44.7 percent shooting from deep. Other players shooting that well from the 3-point region will cool off and surrender to the gods of regression, but Curry is the rare type who can really sustain that kind of form for a long period. After all, Curry is a career 42 percent shooter from the 3-point area. As a team, the Warriors are averaging 117.6 points per game this season while making 38.5 percent of their 3-point attempts.

After taking down Houston, Golden State hits the road for a matchup Monday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. The Rockets, on the other hand, host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.