Published November 21, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had a very good start to the 2022-23 season. It’s been mired with inconsistency and poor play. But on Sunday in a win over the Houston Rockets, they were able to set a milestone curtesy of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

The group combined for 23 three-point shots, the most ever by a trio of players as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page.

The Warriors won their first road game of the season by defeating the Rockets in Houston 127-120. Klay Thompson (10), Stephen Curry (7), and Andrew Wiggins (6) combined on 23 3-pointers, the most by a trio in a game in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/5ieWYTsDnM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 21, 2022

In the win, Stephen Curry shot 7-14 from three-point range, Klay Thompson shot 10-13 and Andrew Wiggins shot 6-11. They combined for 23 of the Warriors 24 made three-point shots. The only other player who knocked down a three-pointer was Jordan Poole who was 1-2. Thompson was the team’s leading scorer with 41 points, Curry dropped 33 and Wiggins added 22.

It’s been a rough season for the defending champs as they currently sit at 8-9 and in eleventh place in the Western Conference standings. They’ve now won consecutive games though and have won five of their last seven games after suffering through a five-game losing streak. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently ripped into the team for underperforming.

Curry has been his usual self averaging 32.2 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three-point range. Wiggins has been putting up 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three. Thompson has struggled a bit though averaging 15.5 points, the lowest since his rookie season, and shooting career-lows of 36.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point range.

The win was a step in the right direction as the Warriors need to turn things around sooner rather than later.