By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Klay Thompson certainly made LeBron James’ day even better. That much is clear after the Los Angeles Lakers forward saw the Golden State Warriors star drop a 50-piece on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.

With the Warriors still missing Stephen Curry, Thompson had to carry a lot more scoring load alongside Jordan Poole. And he certainly took things on another level on Monday as he helped the Dubs not only force overtime but also win.

Donte DiVincenzo was the one who scored the game-trying triple in the fourth, but it was Thompson who made it possible. With the Hawks ahead 119-115 with 40 seconds left, Klay banked a three to cut the Hawks’ lead to just one.

In the first overtime of the game, Thompson continued his hot streak and scored eight of the team’s 11 points. He finished with 54 points as the Warriors survived the Hawks 143-141.

For his part, James could only tweet “KLAY” along with a salute emoji to express how hyped he is for the sharpshooter.

KLAY!!!!!!!!! 🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 3, 2023

Klay Thompson certainly played a great game, so we can’t blame LeBron James for being so ecstatic about it. He’s probably just hyped to see another player explode after Donovan Mitchell dropped 71 points against the Chicago Bulls.

Not to mention that the Lakers were coming off a win on the same day, taking down the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the day.

Besides, it’s not hard to be happy for Klay, especially as he is finally getting back to his old self after some struggles earlier in the season. As James said, he deserves a salute for that.