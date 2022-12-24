By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be out for at least two more weeks following the left shoulder subluxation he suffered on Dec. 14, but the point guard is making good progress in his return from injury, according to the team.

The Warriors released an injury update on the 34-year-old on Christmas Eve, confirming that Curry is reacting well to his injury rehab.

“The re-evaluation indicated that Stephen is making good progress,” the statement read. “He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.”

Curry went down against the Pacers in Indiana ten days ago, and has missed the team’s last four games. The Warriors have been treading water in the NBA’s Western Conference even with Curry, and have lost four of their last five without him, including Dec. 14 against the Pacers.

The team has dropped to 15-18 in the conference, good enough for 11th place. They sit two games back of the eighth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors have been phenomenal at home and absolutely abysmal on the road; they’ve lost just two out of 14 games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, but have won only three out of 19 away from the building.

“The last 2 nights were really, really tough. We’re in the depths right now,” Kerr said via 95.7 The Game following the Warriors 30-point beatdown at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. “You remember last March we lost nine of 11 games, and a few months later we were celebrating the championship. So we know how to dig our way out.”

The Warriors will return home for a Christmas Day showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies as things continue to unravel in Golden State. On the bright side, the team will likely only be without superstar guard Stephen Curry for a few more games.