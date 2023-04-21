Kevon Looney did his best Draymond Green impression against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night with his teammate suspended for a must-win Game 3. The Golden State Warriors center finished with four points, 20 rebounds and nine assits at Chase Center, leading his undermanned team to a season-saving 114-97 victory over their Northern California rivals.

After the game, though, Looney didn’t compare his herculean all-around effort—most felt on the offensive glass, where he grabbed a whopping nine boards—to one normally reserved for Green. Instead, one of the game’s best rebounders compared his night to what it’s like when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson really get it going from deep.

“Sometimes as a rebounder you can just get in a zone, kinda like Steph and Klay with threes,” Looney said, per 95.7 The Game.

His utterly dominant performance on the boards seemed to inspire his teammates. Following Looney’s lead, Golden State corralled 18 offensive rebounds in Game 3, its fourth-most in any game during the 2022-23 season. The Warriors’ 24 second-chance points doubled up the Kings’, just one of several areas Looney made a massive impact.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevon Looney consistently made the right play catching in pick-and-roll, too, creating open looks from three or layups at the rim. His nine dimes tied a career-high.

“This is who he is,” Steve Kerr said of Looney on the postgame podium. “The game is much simpler when Loon is out there.”

It’s now simple for the Warriors: Hold serve once more at home, and the first-round’s most exciting series suddenly becomes a best-of-three. Game 4 is on Sunday at 12:30 (PT).