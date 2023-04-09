Klay Thompson entered Sunday’s regular-season finale needing five three-pointers to make more NBA history. His team facing the tanking Portland Trail Blazers, the Golden State Warriors star didn’t even need half of a full quarter before etching his name in league record books once again.

Thompson came out red hot in Portland, dropping four triples and 14 points in the first two minutes and 37 seconds of action, setting the stage for imminent history. It came shortly thereafter, when Thompson stepped behind a dribble hand-off from Kevon Looney, let Skylar Mayes fly by and launched a deep three—his 300th of the regular season.

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ THREES THIS SEASON FOR KLAY pic.twitter.com/RNu5CyPVzz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 9, 2023

That total isn’t only an easy league lead, but makes Thompson just third player in NBA annals to splash at least 300 triples in a single season.

Not bad for a 33-year-old who many left for dead after suffering his second significant leg injury in as many years back in fall 2020.

Thompson’s prolific three-point shooting is especially impressive given his rough start to 2022-23, too. It was just a few months ago when the four-time champion was a shell of himself, actively damaging the Warriors’ offense with his ugly shot selection and egregious inefficiency.

As the regular season comes to a close, though, Thompson is hitting 41.0% from deep on a career-high 10.6 attempts per game, re-cementing his sustained status as one of the most flammable shooters in league history.

The next step for Klay Thompson? Extending his stellar shooting to the postseason, where the Warriors are primed to avoid the play-in tournament due to a pivotal surge over the last three weeks.sky