The Golden State Warriors were in desperate need of a win on Thursday night after going down 0-2 in their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. The defending champs were put in an unenviable position too after Draymond Green was slapped with a one-game suspension for his foot stomp on Domantas Sabonis in Game 2. Well, Kevon Looney definitely got the memo, and the Dubs center stepped up big time.

A lot of Warriors fans came into Game 3 worried about how Green’s absence would impact the matchup, particularly with Sabonis having such a dominant series thus far. Looney knew what the Dubs needed form him, and he definitely answered the call.

Kevon went off in Game 3, logging four points, 20 rebounds, and nine assists in 31 minutes of action. Nine of his rebounds also came on the offensive end, allowing him to enter Magic Johnson, Nikola Jokic, and Charles Barkley territory. According to WarriorsMuse on Twitter, Looney is now one out of four players to ever record nine offensive rebounds and nine assists in a single playoff game.

Now that’s not a record I ever imagined Kevon Looney would ever achieve. Nevertheless, he was an absolute beast on the boards in Game 3. He kept the ball moving as well, matching his career high for assists with nine. He played a key role in keeping Domantas Sabonis at bay as well, with Looney being assigned as the primary defender on the Kings’ All-Star center.

It goes without saying that Looney was Golden State’s unsung hero in Game 3.