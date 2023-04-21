Golden State Warriors great Stephen Curry has certainly done enough in his 14-year career to not worry about being replaced by someone else. Nevertheless, he accused teammate Donte DiVincenzo of stealing from his bag of tricks when executing a crafty drive and scoop shot to beat the buzzer at halftime, via ClutchPoints.

The humorous exchange captured the feel-good Golden State vibes of Thursday night’s Game 4 win versus the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Playoffs. Curry put on an exhibition, but DiVincenzo reminded the raucous crowd at the Chase Center that he has some moves, too, dancing around Trey Lyles for the thrilling bucket.

“That’s my move,” Curry joked to DiVincenzo.

Donte DiVincenzo puts Trey Lyles on SKATES to beat the buzzer 🚨pic.twitter.com/y9nd3rZBSh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2023

"That's my move!" Steph Curry to Donte DiVincenzo 🤣pic.twitter.com/9SDvqCKbut — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2023

Fraudulent, or not, it was a dazzling play. The Warriors are famously a completely different team at home than they are on the road. However, they still pushed the Kings to the limit in both Games 1 and 2 in the Golden 1 Center, and played well in Game 3 even without Draymond Green. Their decisive win may dramatically shift momentum in this compelling series.

DiVincenzo has been regarded as a key role player for most of his career. An ankle injury sidelined him for the final stretch of the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Championship run in 2021, but he still got a ring. The former first-round draft pick played in 72 games for the Dubs in the regular season. He averaged 9.4 points per game and shot 39.7 percent from behind the 3-point line.

He is one of the players head coach Steve Kerr is looking at to contribute on a nightly basis off the bench. This is a new-feel Warriors team in many ways based on how their year has gone so far, but if more players perfect Curry’s signature shots, then they will be back on track in no time.