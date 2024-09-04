Is Kevon Looney the next Stephen Curry? Maybe not, but the Golden State Warriors big man is planning to take more three-point attempts during the 2024-25 season.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work,” Looney said, via scoopb.com. “Going into this season a little different, expand my game and try to grow a little bit. I’m going to shoot the ball a lot more. It’s something that I’ve been practicing for years, but now it’s time for me to shoot threes, shoot more midranges. Steve (Kerr) wanted me to improve in that area so I mean, I’ve been shooting a lot of shots and feeling good about my game and so it’s going to be a lot of surprises next year.”

Golden State believes in Looney. The Warriors decided to guarantee Looney's contract for the 2024-25 campaign earlier in the offseason. Perhaps Looney can play an even more impactful role during the upcoming campaign.

The Warriors endured a down 2023-24 season. Golden State will need players such as Looney to take steps forward if they want to seriously compete. Any team with Stephen Curry on the roster is going to be able to make some noise, but even Curry needs help.

Kevon Looney's Warriors career

The 28-year-old has played with the Warriors since the 2015-16 season. He has positively impacted the team over the years, but Looney isn't regarded as a star. Still, that does not mean his presence is overlooked. The Warriors understand how important Looney is to their team.

In 2023-24, he averaged 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per outing across 74 total games. He started 36 of those contests. Yet, he did not attempt a single three-point shot during the 2023-24 season.

For his career, Looney has averaged 0.1 three-point attempts per outing. So what should Warriors fans expect from Looney given his recent three-point shooting comments.

Well, Looney probably will not see a massive increase in his attempts from beyond the arc. He is likely still going to score primarily inside the paint. The Warriors offense excels at getting players open shots, though, so perhaps Looney will record a career-high in three-point attempts.

Golden State will be able to stretch the floor if Looney is able to add a reliable three-point shot to his game. This will be an interesting element of the Warriors' upcoming season to follow.