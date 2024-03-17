The future of the Golden State Warriors is in question. With Stephen Curry nearing the end of his career and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson showing signs of decline, it's high time Golden State finds their next representatives. The player that most fans look at as the supposed future of the team is star forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga cannot be any more different than Curry in terms of playing style. However, his physical tools gives him unlimited potential in the future. Thompson himself had high praise for the Warriors young gun. In their post-game interview after a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson praised Kuminga's athleticism. (video via ClutchPoints)
“Jonathan has been incredible for us… I mean, he might be the best athlete in the NBA, just his ability to rise up, his combination of speed. He's the future of the franchise, and we need him to go where we wanna go this season.”
Kuminga has always been touted as an elite athlete: it's a big reason why he was picked early in the first-round by the Warriors. However, that athleticism hasn't always translated to success on the court. Over the course of this season, though, Kuminga has found his groove. He's currently averaging 16.2 points per game on 50% shooting from the field.
The way things are going, the Warriors should be gunning for a Play-In Tournament spot with their play. How much impact will this new and improved version of Jonathan Kuminga bring to the Warriors? It will be interesting to watch, at the very least.