The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are at their own unique crossroads. The former wants to contend for another championship before the Stephen Curry-Draymond Green-Jimmy Butler era ends, and the latter is tasked with staying competitive while also addressing the financial anguish that lies ahead. There are some people who believe they can use each other to accomplish their respective goals.

The Celtics, who officially lost their title as NBA king after falling in six games to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, are due to pay a combined total that exceeds $460 million in payroll and luxury taxes. The new ownership group is surely not keen on footing that bill before it even settles in. Honestly, it is hard to imagine anyone embracing such a situation. Therefore, Boston is expected to make significant changes this offseason.

Although the organization will presumably try to maintain a prominent position in the league hierarchy, sacrifices seems inevitable. But who will the team ship out? Derrick White could be the easiest player to move, given the interest he would generate, The Warriors have already been linked to the two-way guard, but pulling off a trade with the C's is complicated and apparently impractical.

“Several teams around the league would be thrilled to pursue White in trade talks, yet league sources are insistent the Celtics have given zero indications that parting ways with Derrick White this summer is a possibility,” ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported.

“Boston views White as an essential core player alongside Tatum and Brown. That is why it would take quite the offer for Stevens to entertain this idea. Never say never, as anything is possible in this league after the Luka Doncic trade, but White isn't viewed as a player the organization will be forced to move in a salary dump move.”

Can the Warriors wear down the Celtics?

Derrick White has blossomed into an incredibly impactful player with the Celtics, averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest this past season, while shooting 38.4 percent from 3-point range. He could take pressure off Stephen Curry in Golden State's backcourt and provide vital experience and versatility. The Warriors received little production from their guards after the future Hall of Fame point guard suffered a hamstring strain in the playoffs.

White could potentially pick up the slack some if disaster were to strike again next year. Even if the Celtics agreed to do business, which presently sounds unlikely, the Dubs' front office has much to consider. Jonathan Kuminga is a restricted free agent. Moses Moody signed a contract extension last October. They are both still only 22 years of age (Moody has a birthday at the end of May). Moving on from them would require some help around the league. And that complicates things.

“If there is a sign-and-trade opportunity with Kuminga over the summer, he wouldn't be going to Boston in a hypothetical package,” Siegel writes. “So now you have other teams getting involved, knowing they would be directly aiding Boston and Golden State's potential trade. While possible, it's hard to see this materializing.”

Barring unforeseen developments, it does not sound like White is heading to the Bay Area. Both franchises will stay active, however, as they try to balance cost with championship ambitions.