The Golden State Warriors seemed poised for a deep run in the NBA Playoffs after knocking off the Houston Rockets in the first round. Things continued to look great for the Warriors after a Game 1 win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, but Stephen Curry got injured in that win and didn't play for the rest of the series. The Timberwolves eliminated the Warriors with four straight wins, but Curry and Golden State head coach Steve Kerr have still experienced all kinds of success throughout their careers.

From Olympic Gold Medals to NBA championships, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr have done it all. There aren't too many player-coach relationships like the one that they have.

“There’s no coincidence why this has lasted 11 years,” Kerr said, according to an article from The San Francisco Standard. “Steph has been an incredible partner and an amazing guy to collaborate with. He sets the tone culture-wise for everything we do. And we have a great bond. I think we share a lot of the same values as human beings. We share a similar vision of how the game should be played.”

There is one other duo that comes to mind when Steve Kerr is thinking about him and Curry: Greg Popovich and Tim Duncan.

“We look forward to seeing each other every day,” Kerr continued. “So why wouldn’t we keep this thing going? And why wouldn’t we still enjoy this? And that’s the dynamic I saw with (Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan) when I played for four seasons with the Spurs. It was very similar. It was collaborative, it was authentic, genuine love and friendship. A lot of humor, a lot of joy. It’s hard to find that, but Steph and Tim are very similar in that regard. To me probably the two most collaborative superstars, the most easy to work with superstars that I could imagine.”

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr make for one of the best player-coach duos in NBA history, and they aren't done yet.